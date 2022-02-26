Chuck Todd Will Be All Over This

It was always an interesting comparison to the way lefty conferences - Yearly Kos/Netroots Nation for one, but others - were covered and largely not covered. Much less coverage, except for major politicians speaking, and not the kind of wall-to-wall CPAC commentary that happens every year. And also most of the additional coverage was nutpicking, looking for someone with an inappropriate sign or some comment about "US imperialism" to fit into the narrative of LEFTIES HATE AMERICAS. Publish article.
After hosting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nick Fuentes condemns the media for comparing Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler, "as if that isn't a good thing."— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 26, 2022
"Some guy with a sign" can get every reporter demanding every Democrat to denounce him, but CPAC is just there, every year, doing it's thing, and LOL isn't it cute.