Gadgetbahn

Hyperloop served its purpose of distracting a bunch of dumbasses with Shiny Fantasy Technology because it is inconceivable to Americans that you can just build trains.
Virgin Hyperloop has laid off almost half its staff as the company switches its focus from transporting passengers to shifting freight. Cuts totaling 111 jobs were confirmed by Virgin Hyperloop to The Financial Times, which spoke to former employees at the company. They described the scale of the redundancies as “definitely not expected.”