A bunch of mostly wealthy white guys who work in various capacities in politics basically agree with conservatives on these issues, so Democrats just run away. Republicans succeed by firing up their voters and Democrats depress theirs by not taking their supposed own side in the argument (and failing to stand up for "us" after promising they will NEVER STOP FIGHTING FOR YOOOOOOOOOUUUU).
new national @CBSNews poll on teaching race + Black history in schools. (& more than 80 percent oppose book bans) https://t.co/FCADN865xr pic.twitter.com/nBpxv2mtwq— Rachel Cohen (@rmc031) February 23, 2022
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Cower
As many weirdos on the internet regularly try to point out, the Dems are often on the popular side of what "we" label "culture war" issues - sometimes overwhelmingly so - but they almost always instinctively cower when there's an outbreak of feral nonsense.
by Atrios at 10:15