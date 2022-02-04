Local Corruption

Alabama sheriffs who lost reelection in 2018 personally pocketed funds and deleted public records, an investigation by AL.com and ProPublica found. Holes were drilled through government-issued smartphones and leftover rice was poured down the drain, among other things. It’s a longstanding tradition that sheriffs aren’t typically held accountable for.
Absurd corruption everywhere which mostly gets ignored (focus on big cities because they're big, focus on big cities because they have journalists and media attention generally, focus on "urban places" because, you know, those people, and focus on minority govenment officials because minority politicians get targeted).
