Who's The Boss

The smartest boys on the internet are convinced that the people with fancy titles in the White House are absolutely powerless over the pernicious influence of "professional democrats" who voted for That Woman (proving they are silly, immature, and incompetent).
Mr. Zients (whose name keeps disappearing from discussion in the press, weird!!!), powerless over the overwhelming force of a few 20something Sarah Lawrence grads, or whoever they are in Josh's feeble mind.
Centrist assholes would do great things, if only for "some guy with a sign," corporate anti-racist HR training, "defund the police," and of course the existence of Warren voter saboteurs.
Just incredible.