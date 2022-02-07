The Dumbest Guy On The Internet

If one cares to follow, he just keeps doubling and tripling down, and making clear that he thinks the issue is the Tarantino n-word scene, and that if wise heads prevailed and left that on the cutting room floor today we'd be putting out the hammer and sickle flag (everything that is bad is communism).
I’m watching pulp fiction right now and wondering, 28 years later, if you could make this movie today— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 7, 2022
A million reasons this is immensely dumb. I could waste all day on this! A simple one, however, is it's very well understood that movie "censorship," broadly defined, has long been under the thumb of the MPAA. Not state censorship, precisely, but close enough that it's practically indistinguishable.
And, roughly speaking, for decades the MPAA blessed unlimited violence and some kinds of nudity and sex (but definitely not others). "Definitely not others" included depictions of non-straight relationships. Pushing a movie from PG to PG-13 or PG-13 to R or R to (financial death sentence) NC-17 greatly impacts its marketability.
In this context, I don't think Tarantino being able to do a cameo in his own movie saying the 'N word' repeatedly is especially important. Also the MPAA did and would still let it slide with an 'R' rating, so whatever forces might prevent that scene from going through are not heavy-handed control, but people saying, "maybe don't do that."
That's just movies, of course. The "no gay characters on TV" effective rule was rarely, though occasionally, breached.