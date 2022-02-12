The Nerds Won

But the 80s were a fucked time. And, AKSHUALLY, the nerd who gets the girl is a rapist. The nerds aren't really better than the jocks, or even especially smart, they just think they deserve to have what the think the jocks have. The do their own "panty raid" as if this is something they should be entitled to do. They aren't really any more tolerant, they just are forced to be by circumstances. It isn't clear that the jocks are all that bad, really, just your basic jerks. We don't see any of them commmit rape, at least!
Probably what regularly reminds me of this is whenever there's some online NERDRAGE about their favorite comic book movie not getting the respect it deserves, or if another person of color is cast in Star Wars. But other things too.