Trans Genocide

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling on “licensed professionals” and “members of the general public” to report the parents of transgender minors to state authorities if it appears the minors are receiving gender-affirming medical care.The media friendly ones are more coy, but one of the benefits of public social media is you don't have to look very deeply to see who their friends are. A cult of eliminationists.
The directive was part of a letter Abbott, a Republican, sent Tuesday to the Department of Family and Protective Services, calling on it to “conduct a prompt and thorough investigation” of any reported instances of minors undergoing “elective procedures for gender transitioning.”
Abbott’s letter follows an opinion released Monday by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, which stated that allowing minors to receive transition care such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery is child abuse under state law.
Genital inspections for children and camps for everyone is what they want, because they are perverted Nazi freaks. The trans issue specifically is important to them largely as a channel for their authoritarian fantasies.
This is exactly what every prominent TERF advocate wants, and fuck all the centrists with their "oh we have to acknowledge they might have a point about BATHROOMS and AMATEUR SPORTS" or whatever absolute nonsense they are on about. Just a bunch of stupid, nasty people who will cry about commentary like this much more than they will cry about the kids and parents facing a monstrous regime.
Oh I just wrote obsessively about my concerns about parents abusing their children, I didn't mean the state should do anything about that! Shut the fuck up.
Some replies are sure it can't be that bad.— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) February 23, 2022
Read the letter. It's a crime to not report gender transitioning if you have "reasonable cause to believe" it happened. Duty's on you to look out for it.
And how do you think the state will "investigate" for "genital mutilation"? pic.twitter.com/gBcJLS1F5i