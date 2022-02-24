Thursday, February 24, 2022

Trans Genocide

I've watched the "Just ASKING QWESCHINS" crowd, largely in the UK but with its outposts here, and the cult of TERF freaks push for this and none of them should be allowed to pretend it isn't exactly what they've been demanding.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling on “licensed professionals” and “members of the general public” to report the parents of transgender minors to state authorities if it appears the minors are receiving gender-affirming medical care.

The directive was part of a letter Abbott, a Republican, sent Tuesday to the Department of Family and Protective Services, calling on it to “conduct a prompt and thorough investigation” of any reported instances of minors undergoing “elective procedures for gender transitioning.”

Abbott’s letter follows an opinion released Monday by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, which stated that allowing minors to receive transition care such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery is child abuse under state law.

The media friendly ones are more coy, but one of the benefits of public social media is you don't have to look very deeply to see who their friends are. A cult of eliminationists.

Genital inspections for children and camps for everyone is what they want, because they are perverted Nazi freaks. The trans issue specifically is important to them largely as a channel for their authoritarian fantasies.

This is exactly what every prominent TERF advocate wants, and fuck all the centrists with their "oh we have to acknowledge they might have a point about BATHROOMS and AMATEUR SPORTS" or whatever absolute nonsense they are on about. Just a bunch of stupid, nasty people who will cry about commentary like this much more than they will cry about the kids and parents facing a monstrous regime.

Oh I just wrote obsessively about my concerns about parents abusing their children, I didn't mean the state should do anything about that! Shut the fuck up.

by Atrios at 10:15