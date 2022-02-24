I was skeptical it would happen like this because the extended Blob universe was out there not just warning about war but demanding one, as they do, along with Zelenskyy asking them to STFU. Rather wary of the people who never stop advocating for glorious humanitarian missions that require only the generous application of bombs and Defense budget allocations, especially when they are offering no other solutions.
Should've trusted the more sober communications coming from the White House-adjacent people.
All largely above my pay grade, as I keep saying.