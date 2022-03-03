Get Your Groove On, Stop Playing

The new generation of Republicans, for whom being in Congress is 100% about shitposting and Fox news hits, playing a Reality TV Star/Instagram INFLUENCER "member of Congress," has just made obvious that so much of "politics" really is just a show, with the reality of legislation and governance so submerged beneath all of that.
The political press doesn't help, as they are the primary audience for The Show, even as they tend to get incensed every time you suggest such a thing.
Some days I worry all I do is contribute to that (in a tiny way) myself. It's frustrating!