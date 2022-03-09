The de-facto leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have declined to arrange calls with US president Joe Biden in recent weeks as the US and it allies have sought to contain a surge in energy prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Starting to suspect we made some poor post-Cold War era decisions!
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Special Relationships
I honestly don't know why we tolerate the Saudis (no I don't mean we should blow them up or coup them), but sadly I suspect the reasons are a lot worse than "we need their oil" or some other crass barely-justifiable-but-not-entirely-insane national interest reason. More like "because several hundred highly paid and influential Think Tankers need yachts."
