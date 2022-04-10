French election (first round) day! I'll restate that I know nothing about French politics and make no predictions about what will happen, but I do know that in very general terms, "people might vote for the racist fascist party because they just love racism and fascism and there's nothing to be done" is a very fatalistic view (correct or not). A very "we've tried nothing but we're all out of ideas" perspective from the chosen (or self-appointed) fighters.
Surely there must be something that can be offered to voters - policies, personalities, something - other than racist fascism? If not, guess it's time to give up.