WHERE ARE THE WANKERS OF YORE NOW - 7TH RUNNER UP DIANE SAWYER

But that era has passed somewhat. Celebrities are no longer driven by the same PR forces they once were, the "bombshell interview" with a few designated gatekeepers is no longer a necessary step on the path to fame or salvation. For better or for worse, there are other ways to reach the people, and the ritual of the much promoted prime time interview, a Sawyer specialty, has lost its relevance.
She also anchored the nightly news for awhile during Eschaton's Number 2 Decade, though I couldn't find evidence of anything I got mad about at the time! Generally, the role Sawyer filled in the media ecosystem, both by her personally and the approach specifically, has faded in importance, and that's a good thing whatever one thinks of her! Times change, and eventually we all stop changing with them.
