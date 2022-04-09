Time For A Twitter Ethics Panel

A funny thing is at the time the consensus was David Brooks is a journalist and Paul Krugman is not, and really you all have more problems than bloggers if this is your concept of journalism. I would happily exclude them both from the "who is a journalist club" but that club also includes Chris Cillizza so shruggy.
Still blogging was somewhat finite, in that one could still point to some set of bloggers. Now it's basically everyone calling them shitheads on twitter nonstop, and they can't try to impose some mental order, even a ridiculous one, on all of that. "We must collectively band together to stand against our critics" is a funny and not entirely consistent view of Objective Truth To Power Speaking Journalism, but I suppose it is an understandable human response for people who failed to put on their brain shields before being confronted with the fact that people don't actually Respect Their Authoritah.