Welcome Back To Meet The Press, Kevin McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s latest denial fell apart in record time.The lie is discovered here, but by Sunday he will be treated as a good faith actor again.
McCarthy on Thursday denied a New York Times report that said he told other lawmakers he would call on then-President Donald Trump to resign in the days after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, which had been carried out by his supporters.
But audio released shortly afterward by the Times shows otherwise.
McCarthy lied, lost his credibility, can never be trusted to tell the truth and should be banned from being quoted in the press unless he can provide proof— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) April 22, 2022
Or, if you’re Politico Playbook, what happened was actually just something “making McCarthy look silly in the process” 🤪 pic.twitter.com/QCBVniItnL