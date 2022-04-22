Friday, April 22, 2022

Welcome Back To Meet The Press, Kevin McCarthy

As I regularly mention,  a bad thing about DC culture is lying is so embedded in it that it's considered to be rude to notice it, and liars are treated as good faith actors.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s latest denial fell apart in record time.

McCarthy on Thursday denied a New York Times report that said he told other lawmakers he would call on then-President Donald Trump to resign in the days after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, which had been carried out by his supporters.

But audio released shortly afterward by the Times shows otherwise.

The lie is discovered here, but by Sunday he will be treated as a good faith actor again.
