Withholding Information For The Book

A defense for these things is that sources will give the information with the agreement that it won't be shared for a year, but not otherwise. And, ok, sure, but it also means that the journalist spends a year doing stories on the same subject having to, at best, carefully maneuver around the contradictions.
It isn't just failing to report it in real time. It corrupts the reporting of everything. Maybe the contemporaneous stories they write are done responsibly, but all of these people go on cable news and chat and they can't avoid participating in a dishonest conversation, even if they are personally not being dishonest.