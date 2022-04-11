WHERE ARE THE WANKERS OF YORE NOW - 6TH RUNNER UP JONAH GOLDBERG

I suspsect Jonah Goldberg got a little tired of being Jonah Goldberg, perhaps realizing that Rich Lowry was not someone worth aspiring to be or please. He left the National Review with great fanfare because he become anti-Trump, though he didn't go full Lincoln Project grifter, more both anti-Trump and anti-anti-Trump. He also flounced away from Fox News.
Because the activities of professional conservatives are obsessively convered by our liberal media, his new media publication was given the full treatment. The Dispatch, have you heard of it? New York Times readers, have, of course. It's basically a site with some blogs, not that there's anything wrong with that of course, it's just always funny how these things are always promoted prominently when conservatives do them while similar endeavors by liberals never get touched (no I don't mean this very fine blog).
I'm not going to hand it to Jonah. There's never any need to clap for people who occasionally do the bare minimum, and "not being a Trump supporter" is about as low a bar as you can get.
Roy still notices Jonah's emissions sometimes, but there isn't much to say other than "wow, Jonah is being dumb again, because he's Jonah." No one needs to care what Jonah thinks, and if you do for some reason enjoy his 10th grade conservative club perspective, you can get it from dozens of other people. We can wonder why Jonah ever mattered, and be thankful that he certainly no longer does.
He never made serious, thoughtful, arguments that had never been made in such detail or with such care before, and fortunately people have mostly stopped pretending he does now.
