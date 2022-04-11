Six months after leaving the White House, Jared Kushner secured a $2 billion investment from a fund led by the Saudi crown prince, a close ally during the Trump administration, despite objections from the fund’s advisers about the merits of the deal.The existence of billionaires, or people who control billions, and their slightly less rich fellow travelers, is an existential threat that no campaign finance or anti-corruption laws can deal with. Except MacKenzie Scott, who is good, though she still needs to make small contribution to the very fine activities of this very fine blog. Call me, MacKenzie.
Monday, April 11, 2022
Nobody Named Jared Could Ever Be Bad
Sounds legit.
by Atrios at 10:15