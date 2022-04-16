WHERE ARE THE WANKERS OF YORE NOW - RUNNER UP NUMBER 1 - Fred Hiatt

When he died there were a lot of tributes from people who genuinely like Fred, but the rest of us aren't his friends.
I don't have much patience for the DC practice of not accurately describing powerful public figures when they die because they were at my kid's birthday party, or whatever.
