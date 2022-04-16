Saturday, April 16, 2022

WHERE ARE THE WANKERS OF YORE NOW - RUNNER UP NUMBER 1 - Fred Hiatt

Remained at the Washington Post until he died.

When he died there were a lot of tributes from people who genuinely like Fred, but the rest of us aren't his friends.

I don't have much patience for the DC practice of not accurately describing powerful public figures when they die because they were at my kid's birthday party, or whatever.

by Atrios at 11:42