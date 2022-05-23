Monday, May 23, 2022

But Hunter's Laptop

This kind of corruption is so baked into DC at this point that reporters would have to seriously whittle down the invites to their kids' birthday parties if they ever noticed. Yes I know that this is being reported as news in a major newspaper (that fucking newspaper, in fact). Lots of things are! And then no one on CNN talks about them the next day, and that newspaper's own political reporters have it erased from their memories.

Some things become scandals, some just get reported and disappear.

by Atrios at 13:30