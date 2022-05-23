But Hunter's Laptop

Yes I know that this is being reported as news in a major newspaper (that fucking newspaper, in fact). Lots of things are! And then no one on CNN talks about them the next day, and that newspaper's own political reporters have it erased from their memories.
It doesn't just raise questions, it provides answers. But those answers are inconvenient for a foreign policy establishment that is rife with this sort of profiteering and corruption, so we'll just keep pretending to ask questions. https://t.co/FoSAnWU6qN— Matt Duss (@mattduss) May 23, 2022
Some things become scandals, some just get reported and disappear.