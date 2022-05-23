"The Big Lie"

I've never liked that term for the lies about the election, largely because dishonesty is not really the important issue.
I suppose it's good that it's the one issue journalists are willing to label a lie, but it also highlights how absurd their reticence to do so normalize.
More importantly that, while there are certainly people who believe the lie, I don't think most of them care if it is true or not. The lie is just another "owning the libs by lying" thing, not an effort to deceive. Lying as an assertion of power.