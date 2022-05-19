By The Power Of Grayskull

I'll applaud this, and also put it out there as a reminder that The President Of The United Fucking States has a lot of perfectly legal and supposedly (I say supposedly because I understand you never know what Alito might do!) uncontroversial powers to just do stuff and they should consider that option more frequently.
WASHINGTON — President Biden took urgent action on Wednesday to address the nationwide baby formula shortage, invoking the Defense Production Act to increase production and creating “Operation Fly Formula” to deploy Defense Department planes and speed formula shipments into the United States from overseas.We can have some discussions about the appropriate role of the federal government, but "making sure babies get fed if the free market fairies have failed" seems to be a reasonable expectation