Thursday, May 19, 2022

That's Right

People's initial response to this was that it was a joke, but actually it was a Bushism (remember those), and as Bush himself realized, not just a gaffe but a Kinsley gaffe. Time we all said it.
But during his 10-minute speech, Bush also made a verbal faux pas while referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Bush noted has brutally stifled popular dissent and had political opponents imprisoned.

“The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq,” Bush said, before wincing and correcting himself. “I mean, of Ukraine.”

Yes, we did that.
The comment left the audience in an awkward silence. Then, Bush shrugged and said under his breath: “Iraq, too.”
Iraq, also, too, indeed.

Memory is  a funny thing, but I've noticed a lot of forgetting even from people who, at the time, correctly perceived the war crime that was the Iraq war.  We were ruled by bad people who did bad things.
Bush's soul and Pootie-Poot's soul. United forever.
by Atrios at 09:00