That's Right

Time we all said it.
Former President George W. Bush: “The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean of Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/UMwNMwMnmX— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 19, 2022
But during his 10-minute speech, Bush also made a verbal faux pas while referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Bush noted has brutally stifled popular dissent and had political opponents imprisoned.Yes, we did that.
“The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq,” Bush said, before wincing and correcting himself. “I mean, of Ukraine.”
The comment left the audience in an awkward silence. Then, Bush shrugged and said under his breath: “Iraq, too.”Iraq, also, too, indeed.
Memory is a funny thing, but I've noticed a lot of forgetting even from people who, at the time, correctly perceived the war crime that was the Iraq war. We were ruled by bad people who did bad things.Bush's soul and Pootie-Poot's soul. United forever.