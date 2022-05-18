Certainly criminalizing abortion (medical professionals and patients) unambiguously criminalizes miscarriages which, of course, criminalizes pregnancy!
I was astounded by how often patients were turned away from emergency rooms and their doctor’s offices in the middle of their miscarriages. No wonder Alabama has the third-highest maternal mortality rate in the nation, I initially thought. People are denied urgent medical attention outright, which left me wondering at first if health care providers were simply negligent and not keeping up with their medical education. Or was this lack of care a reflection of discrimination? Eventually, I landed on discrimination as the cause.Women will die (even more), regularly, and not just from "back alley abortions" but because doctors and hospitals will refuse to treat them, appropriately or at all. Thanks to all the "centrists" who have argued for years that there's some golden compromise (unspecified, never thought through, because these people are dumb people who think they are the smartest people in the country) just there for the taking if not for 'radical feminists' who control the Democratic party, or whatever.
But I was wrong. The reality is much worse. Instead, these medical professionals seem to know what they are supposed to do, but choose not to.