Ensuring Our Proper Places In The Praetorian Guard

The spate of sycophantic Elon Musk pieces from our centrist pundits depressed me. In addition to being dishonest, people in The Discourse frequently aren't as dumb as they pretend to be, and the reasons to kiss up to our billionaire overlords, to embrace plutocracy and its attached white supremacy, is to carve out a spot in a rather depressing future.
Like what is this shit from Ezra?
I really never think of myself as a particularly good person, but the degree to which success and influence is attached to people who quite clearly are not is dispiriting.
Listen to people when they quite clearly tell you who they are.