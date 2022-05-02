Monday, May 02, 2022

Hierarchies

Our elite pundit class actually think the latter is worse, because all of this stuff is about embrace of hierarchies. Important people should exist with impunity and have access to power and microphones without criticism. Uppity students should know their places!

When the New York Times did their "freedom of speech means freedom from criticsm" editorial they certainly didn't mean that I - or you - should be free from criticism!

by Atrios at 11:30