Our elite pundit class actually think the latter is worse, because all of this stuff is about embrace of hierarchies. Important people should exist with impunity and have access to power and microphones without criticism. Uppity students should know their places!
Whether it's billionaire Peter Thiel suing a media organization that was critical of him out of existence or NYU medical students protesting the hiring of a professor who's been accused of sexual harassment at multiple institutions, both sides have a censorship problem— New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) May 2, 2022
When the New York Times did their "freedom of speech means freedom from criticsm" editorial they certainly didn't mean that I - or you - should be free from criticism!