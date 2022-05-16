Of my many failures, a large one has been failing to convince most of the powers that be that the mainstream conservative propagandists, especially ones with clear professional and personal black marks (like Obama's SUPER BOWL interview guy Bill O'Reilly), should be treated as toxic, as beyond the pale, as people who should be shunned. Yes, "canceled," at least by them. You don't have to go on Fox or Rogan, and if you do you, certainly treat them as hostile
, not amiable sparring partners.
Democrats guests are key to the business model, they're part of the pitch to advertisers.
Oh, but Atrios, how else will Democrats reach the people least likely to vote for them? I dunno, Alan, but suspect it isn't helping much!