Republicans Are Bad

Occasional reminder that this is a given here at atrios dot blogspot dot com, that much of the criticisms of them don't need to be restated, that I don't yell at (for example) Mitt Romney for not being a staunch abortion rights supporter because he is not and I don't expect him to be, that I yell at Democrats quite a bit because I do, actually, expect better of them and they are the fighters we have.
I don't need to add "...buh buh buh the Republicans are worse!" to every post because I think we all understand that.