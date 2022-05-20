Jocelyn Benson, Michigan’s top election official, faced an onslaught of threats after the 2020 presidential election for refusing to overturn results that showed Joe Biden had won the state. In those hectic weeks, she says she also received an especially disturbing piece of information: President Donald Trump suggested in a White House meeting that she should be arrested for treason and executed.Most of us can't do much more than "vote harder," and are quite often chastized by those in power when we try. People choose to be our fighters, voluntarily. Those people have actual power.
Friday, May 20, 2022
Sounds Bad
Maybe somebody should do something.
