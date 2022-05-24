Useful Signal

Getting enraged by other people wearing masks for covid - not mandates, not suggestions, not preachy people telling you to wear one, but just wearing them - provided a good signal of which people in The Discourse were fundamentally conservative.
A lot of people in The Discourse. Just piece after piece lecturing people to rip off their masks. About 3 covid waves ago.
I am not claiming all lefties are pure manifestations of judgment free "live and let live." But if you regularly get obsessed about people engaging in harmless personal activities that don't impact you or anybody else at all...