Tuesday, June 21, 2022

8 Can't Wait

This can't possibly be true.
Texas Public Safety Chief Says Classroom Door in Uvalde School Shooting Was Not Locked, Even as Police Waited for Key
I read this only about 10 days ago.
Only a locked classroom door stood between Pete Arredondo and a chance to bring down the gunman. It was sturdily built with a steel jamb, impossible to kick in.

He wanted a key. One goddamn key and he could get through that door to the kids and the teachers. The killer was armed with an AR-15. Arredondo thought he could shoot the gunman himself or at least draw fire while another officer shot back. Without body armor, he assumed he might die.

This was the chief basically writing his own fan fiction and the Texas Tribune weirdly publishing it.
