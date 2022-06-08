8 Can't Wait

Texas Public Safety Chief Says Classroom Door in Uvalde School Shooting Was Not Locked, Even as Police Waited for KeyI read this only about 10 days ago.
Only a locked classroom door stood between Pete Arredondo and a chance to bring down the gunman. It was sturdily built with a steel jamb, impossible to kick in.This was the chief basically writing his own fan fiction and the Texas Tribune weirdly publishing it.
He wanted a key. One goddamn key and he could get through that door to the kids and the teachers. The killer was armed with an AR-15. Arredondo thought he could shoot the gunman himself or at least draw fire while another officer shot back. Without body armor, he assumed he might die.