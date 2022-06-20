Bipartisanship

An excuse Manchin has been giving for wanting things to be bipartisan has been, "if we pass something without bipartisan support they'll just change the law when they get in power!" And, my guy, that's how it's supposed to work!
Don't like it, throw the bums out, get something different. Our current system is, "throw the bums out, and nothing will change." Certainly the bums in Congress.
The impediment to changing laws should be their popularity, not the rube goldberg machine that keeps the government from operating.