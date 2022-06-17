Ah, Well, Nevertheless

Republicans are pulling their usual "negotiate a bill, and then refuse to back it" move with the gun bill. Wonder where Manchin learned that trick?
Genuinely wonder why Dems are shocked by it every single time as every lefty shitposter is posting pics of that Lucy and her football.
Negotiate a compromise that's shitty, refuse to pass it, Dems look feckless and useless to their base.
If losing on these things is inevitable - and it probably is! - you don't let the other guys off the hook.
Every fucking time.
I blame AOC.