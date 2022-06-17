SpaceX has fired a number of employees who wrote and shared a letter criticizing the behavior of CEO Elon Musk, reports The New York Times.(I'm sure these people expected to be fired, too, but also correctly assume they won't become FREE SPEECH MARTYRS for reasons).
CANCELED
There are a lot of reasons most "CANCELED" stories are dumb - one of which being the supposed victims usually just pull a Bari and cancel themselves, or sometimes not even that - but the biggest one is quite often they are little more than "got fired for not obeying or pissing off the boss" and we while we should all agree that complete at will employment is not the greatest system, we don't actually all agree about that.
by Atrios at 09:00