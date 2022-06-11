Nothing is ever the fault of "self-driving" if you tell the actual drivers they have to be ready to take control at any moment, and the auto-pilot shuts down right before any accident happens.
In the majority of the 16 crashes, the Teslas issued forward collision alerts to the drivers just before impact. Automatic emergency braking intervened to at least slow the cars in about half the cases. On average, Autopilot gave up control of the Teslas less than a second before the crash, NHTSA documents said.
Tesla critics have been trying to explain this for years, but nobody cared.