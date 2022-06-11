The Long Game

Reliable New York Times Republican fluffer Peter Baker wrote a beat sweetener for Jared a few days ago. An entire piece about Jared's deepest thoughts without a quote from him, or even noting that Jared declined to comment for the piece! Who could all those sources familiar with his thinking be?
Completely exonerating him of any evildoing, of course. Weird.
A reporter deciding that a Jared beat sweetener was appropriate in 2022, and an editor signing off on it. What could that be about?
That's a scary long game!