Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Is It Good To Wait Until Women Are Dying To Treat Them? Views Differ

Basically, wait until the inevitable "about to die" moment instead of taking care of it when it's relatively low risk.

"Exception for the health and life of the mother" (even in states where this will exist, not all of them) is like the "means testing" for abortion. Beloved by people who are unable to see the practical consequences of their favorite policy choices. The hospital lawyer is not a doctor, and is the one making these decisions.

I do not think the people in the White House are aware of what is unfolding. This is my charitable take. I have spicier ones.

by Atrios at 14:30