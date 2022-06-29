Mild Applause

Across the U.S., more than 2,500 crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs) provide free services and counseling for women struggling with unplanned pregnancies. They outnumber abortion clinics three to one nationwide, and as some states shutter clinics after Roe’s reversal, that ratio will grow.They exist only to "trick" people out of getting abortions, so what they would proliferate for, aside from a handy way to siphon public money to no show jobs, is a mystery.
But when two NBC News producers visited state-funded CPCs in Texas to ask for counseling, counselors told them that abortions caused mental illness and implied abortions could also cause cancer and infertility.
"Pregnancy crisis centers" have long been ignored or "both sidesed" in journalism, so this is progress, though it shouldn't really be "new" news.
