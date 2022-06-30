Pelosi, Biden and other Democratic leaders of course don’t sit on the Supreme Court or in state legislatures. But too many of them have been major players in the party over the past two decades as it has failed to create an apparatus of media, think tanks and other institutions to rival what exists on the right. They have been deeply involved in bland Democratic campaigns and candidates who often lose key races to Republicans, even as the GOP has much less popular policy goals.
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Perry Speak, You Listen
There were seeds planted in the Bush years, both insidery and more outsidery things, that were embraced, Obama stamped most of them out, what was left were just vehicles for the Clinton campaign, and after she lost... nothing.
