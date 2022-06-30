A bunch of weirdos will point out that Biden can't make this happen, which is true, like *every single other thing that happens in the legislative branch*, but we all understand the value of things like "White House spending proposals."
Breaking: President Biden said he supports suspending the filibuster, if necessary, to codify Roe v. Wade into law https://t.co/fHDLbs6x2z— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 30, 2022
Signaling presidential priorities counts for something.
Also yelling at them helps.