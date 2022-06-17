Vote Harder And Give More Money

I've long believed that political parties should give their "members" something to do regularly. No I don't believe that most people are willing to give a lot of their time, but some people would like to do more than HIT RETWEET IF YOU AGREE or similar clicktivism, or at least feel like they could.
Nothing I haven't said many times in the past twenty years, just with the additional point that if you don't make an effort to channel it into your project, you can't get mad when it bubbles out somewhere else.