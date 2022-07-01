Elite Reproduction

A new mild interest of mine (mild interest means I have been pondering it but NOT actually spending much time researching it) is differences/similarities how countries perpetuate their elite caste systems. Every country has it, to some degree. UK is different from France is different from Spain is different from the US etc.
Money/inherited wealth plays a nontrivial part, of course, but one can be in the club with being rich, or be rich without being in the club, generally. Though this too varies by country!
Failsons and failgrandsons of elites keep their status, somehow.