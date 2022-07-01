Friday, July 01, 2022

Please Don't Vote MAGA, But Republicans Are Good

I don't want any lectures from Professional Democrats about messaging.
All of those candidates will be on the ballot in some of the toughest House battleground districts this fall. And the House Democrats’ campaign arm will spend the next several months campaigning against what its chief calls the “MAGA Republican” brand — on everything from abortion to Donald Trump-backed election subversion.

“There’s all these dangerous people running under the new MAGA Republican brand. They’re going to pay a price for it,” said Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), who leads the House Democrats’ campaign arm. Using the term “MAGA” nine times in a roughly 9-minute interview, he said: “We’re going to beat them over the head with that.”

As long as Dems don't use the MAGA word, they're good! Vote for them, make them strong!

Also this is a bit like nerds telling you the Elves are good but Dökkálfar are bad and expecting you to know what the fuck they are talking about.

