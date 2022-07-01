Please Don't Vote MAGA, But Republicans Are Good

All of those candidates will be on the ballot in some of the toughest House battleground districts this fall. And the House Democrats’ campaign arm will spend the next several months campaigning against what its chief calls the “MAGA Republican” brand — on everything from abortion to Donald Trump-backed election subversion.As long as Dems don't use the MAGA word, they're good! Vote for them, make them strong!
“There’s all these dangerous people running under the new MAGA Republican brand. They’re going to pay a price for it,” said Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), who leads the House Democrats’ campaign arm. Using the term “MAGA” nine times in a roughly 9-minute interview, he said: “We’re going to beat them over the head with that.”
Also this is a bit like nerds telling you the Elves are good but Dökkálfar are bad and expecting you to know what the fuck they are talking about.