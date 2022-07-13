Wednesday, July 13, 2022

The Ghost Of Howie Kurtz Haunts The WaPo

I've been watching this kind of thing for decades (!) now. A story comes out that makes the right look "bad" somehow. A bunch of internet malcontents kick up a storm casting "doubt" on it based on, well, "nuh-uhhh!!!!", basically, or finding fake inconsistencies in trivial details if you deliberately misunderstand things.

Certain mainstream journalists love that stuff, and run with it. Back in the day, Howie Kurtz was the Unreliable Source, now Glenn Kessler is one. And then, oh no, it's true. Doing it to a 10-year-old pregnant rape victim is especially... well, I'd say gross, but more "on brand." Fact chucker Glenn:

A right winger complaining (justifiably!) he stole her definitely true story. Reality:
A Columbus man has been charged with impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl, whose travel to Indiana to seek an abortion led to international attention following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade and activation of Ohio's abortion law.
Christ who knew Pajamas Media still existed. Just reliving 2005 here.
by Atrios at 13:57