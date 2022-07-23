The Internet You Were Warned About

Back in the dark ages, pre-(what we think of as the) internet, there were various online services you could subscribe to that weren't all that different from "the internet" that came later. The big thing was they were what they called "walled gardens," in that they didn't really communicate with each other.
The content bits of the internet are now increasingly like that, again. The promise of the "HYPERLINK" is basically gone, between apps on the phones and paywalls on everything.
I don't fault people for trying to make money, but there are limits to how many newspapers, how many newsletters, how many sites generally any one person will susbcribe to. Linkability is gone.
Some things do get worse!!!