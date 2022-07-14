What If These People Want Horrific Things To Happen

Generally I think political reporters refuse to let their beautiful minds consider the consequences of policies, rather than how they impact the horse race, and they also refuse to believe those dynamic Republican governors they write puff pieces about really support 10-year-old girls being forced to attempt to give birth (and likely die in the process).
The culture of political journalism promotes these naive dullards, and actively excludes people who function in reality.
I don't expect the Kessler event to improve things, in fact they'll just continue to push in that direction. The exonerative tense of copaganda will be straightforward compared to the euphemistic gibberish for any coverage of the health care (and lack of) of women and girls.