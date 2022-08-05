A fun thing to think about is that 2 years ago the NYT assigned a reporter to cover free speech and education and since then he has written three articles about tweets by the ACLU and one about the rightwing movement carrying out sweeping state censorship in schools & libraries— Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) August 5, 2022
Friday, August 05, 2022
Another Fun Thing
Is that when the NYT announced this position it was widely believed by journalists to be an opportunity for POC, and instead was a within-the-bulding promotion of Michael Powell who has focused on nothing but conservative white male grievances about the Oberlin Student Council and the unfair problems facing racist sex pests on campus.
by Atrios at 11:30