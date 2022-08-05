WHITEHOUSE: As you know, we are entering the fourth year of a frustrating saga [...] regarding the Kavanaugh supplemental background investigation, and I'd like to get that matter wrapped up. First, is it true that after Kavanaugh-related tips were separated from other tips, that they were forwarded to White House counsel without investigation?
WRAY: ... When it comes to the tip line, we wanted to make sure the White House had all the information we had, so when the hundreds of calls started coming it, we gathered those up, reviewed them and provided them to the White House—
WHITEHOUSE: Without investigation?
WRAY: We reviewed them and then provided them to the White House.
WHITEHOUSE: You reviewed them for the purposes of separating from tip line traffic but did not further investigate the ones that related to Kavanaugh, correct?
WRAY: Correct.
WHITEHOUSE: Is it also true that in that supplemental BI [background investigation], the FBI took direction from the White House as to whom the FBI would question and even what questions the FBI could ask?
WRAY: So it is true ... as to the who. I am not sure as I sit here whether it is true as to the what questions.
You Could Fire Him
Certain things about the Biden administration I dislike but at least understand. The failure to de-Trumpify the government is not one of them.
