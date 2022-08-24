Now instead of making a change to its own aggressive posture, the Biden administration is taking preemptive action against its critics. The IRS today announced that it's launching what's called a security review of all facilities nationwide with The Washington Post laying the blame at the feet of "congressional Republicans and far-right extremists lashing out at the agency."The actual WaPo piece doesn't lay blame, in the sense of faulting. It's just a news article pointing out how the IRS is responding.
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Critics
Ingraham is gonna Ingraham, but consider how Official DC generally responded to protests outside SCOTUS justice houses, versus how they respond to threats faced by everybody else they haven't been to parties with.\
