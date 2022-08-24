“The constitution is hanging by a thread,” he told me. “The funny thing is, I always thought it would be the other guys. And it’s my side. That just rips at my heart: that we would be the people who would surrender the constitution in order to win an election. That just blows my mind.”
You don't have to be a Fox News junkie to think The Authoritarian Left is coming for your freedom. The idea that Woke College Students are going to put you in the gulag for using the wrong pronouns is regularly conveyed in our fancy centrist publications, and deeply believed by our glorious pundits, mostly because some young person of color asked them to clean up after themselves in the office kitchen once.
